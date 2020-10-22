Global  
 

Trump Accuses '60 Minutes' of Hatred, Releases Interview Segment

Newsmax Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump continued his tirade against "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl on Thursday, accusing CBS of "bias, hatred and rudeness" and releasing video of the sometimes-heated interview.Trump tweeted a link to about 37 minutes of the interview after CBS...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

