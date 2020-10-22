Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Epsilon to deliver glancing blow to Bermuda on Thursday; US East Coast may see 'dangerous' surf

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A weakening Hurricane Epsilon will make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday, forecasters said, delivering a glancing blow to the island nation.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens into hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens into hurricane 00:47

 On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to move closer to Bermuda on Thursday and make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bermuda Bermuda Group of islands in the North Atlantic Ocean, part of the British Overseas Territory

Epsilon becomes 10th hurricane of 2020 season, quickly becomes 'major' Category 3 storm as it nears Bermuda

 Epsilon, the 10th hurricane of an extremely active Atlantic season and now a Category 3 storm, is forecast to move near Bermuda this week.
USATODAY.com

Epsilon becomes 10th hurricane of the season; warning issued as storm nears Bermuda

 Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th hurricane of an extremely active Atlantic season, is forecast to move near Bermuda over the next couple of days.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Epsilon Is 10th of the Season

 A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda.
NYTimes.com

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Laura wrecking havoc on Gulf Coast, why it could be considered dangerous [Video]

Hurricane Laura wrecking havoc on Gulf Coast, why it could be considered dangerous

Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning, around 2 a.m. EST. The category 2 storm is moving through Louisana and bringing dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

 MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Epsilon's maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •cbs4.comVOA NewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Hurricane Epsilon to deliver glancing blow to Bermuda on Thursday; US East Coast may see 'dangerous' surf

 A weakening Hurricane Epsilon will make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday, forecasters said, delivering a glancing blow to the island nation.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •cbs4.comFOXNews.comVOA News

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens, could become hurricane

 Epsilon is the earliest 26th named storm in a record-breaking hurricane season.
CBS News Also reported by •cbs4.comVOA News

Tweets about this

cardcounterswin

J. McLaughlin RT @philklotzbach: #Epsilon is now a #hurricane - the 10th of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to date. Only 4 other years in the satelli… 3 minutes ago

johnnydiaz__

Johnny Diaz Epsilon is the 10th hurricane of an extremely active Atlantic season. https://t.co/x4vuQwxSGJ #Epsilon #HurricaneEpsilon 29 minutes ago

Jor_I_Dominguez

Jorge Dominguez Hurricane Epsilon Is 10th of the Season https://t.co/T9PFjlOZDA https://t.co/8NiEd4AD77 2 hours ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews There's a risk to the island of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. https://t.co/gDNRIqoApO 3 hours ago

HEIS_Tswvlis

Tswv Lee Yang RT @AP: BREAKING: Epsilon has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda, the 10th hurricane of the Atlantic season. https://t.… 4 hours ago

deptofinsurance

Insurance Newswire Hurricane Epsilon, 10th of Season, Expected to Approach Bermuda Tonight https://t.co/KzkjuGXqS4 https://t.co/TxeUA71zly 4 hours ago

ijournal

Insurance Journal Hurricane Epsilon, 10th of Season, Expected to Approach Bermuda Tonight https://t.co/Nf8Sna1ceG 4 hours ago

pawyai1

Mark Epsilon becomes 10th hurricane of 2020 season, quickly becomes 'major' Category 3 storm as it nears Bermuda… https://t.co/vRie0pKdTD 4 hours ago