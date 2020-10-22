|
Hurricane Epsilon to deliver glancing blow to Bermuda on Thursday; US East Coast may see 'dangerous' surf
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A weakening Hurricane Epsilon will make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday, forecasters said, delivering a glancing blow to the island nation.
