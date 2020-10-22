|
Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Despite Democrats' boycotting the meeting Thursday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham proceeded with a party-line vote to advance the nomination of President Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett. Watch the vote as it unfolded live on CBSN, with analysis by CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes.
