|
Trump violates agreement and releases "60 Minutes" interview
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The full exchange, which runs approximately 37 minutes, was taped Tuesday at the White House.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Amy Coney Barrett's nominationDespite Democrats' boycotting the meeting Thursday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham proceeded with a party-line vote to advance the..
CBS News
How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
On Thursday, October 22nd, at 9PM ET, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face..
The Verge
Democrats boycott Judiciary Committee Barrett voteDemocratic senators refused to show up in protest of the Republicans' rush to install President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader..
USATODAY.com
Amber Rose Says Kanye West Bullied Her For 10 Years, Slut Shamed HerAmber Rose is railing against her ex, Kanye West ... claiming he's consistently bullied her since their breakup in a way that reminds her of President Trump...
TMZ.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on presidential debate, final push to Election DayWith 12 days left until Election Day, the presidential candidates will face off in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville. Former White House chief of..
CBS News
Chris Christie says he should have worn a mask at White House"I mistook the bubble of security around the president for a viral safe zone. I was wrong," the former New Jersey governor wrote.
CBS News
Will Secret Service ‘forcibly remove’ Trump?TikTok’s 90 days in the cooking pot The Secret Service has allegedly drawn up plans to remove Donald Trump with force if he loses the election and refuses to..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this