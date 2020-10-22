Global  
 

Trump violates agreement and releases "60 Minutes" interview

CBS News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The full exchange, which runs approximately 37 minutes, was taped Tuesday at the White House.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

Trump cut short '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak clips [Video]

Trump cut short '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak clips

President Trump cut short an interview with '60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak the session before its Oct. 25 airing.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:55Published
President Trump Throws Fit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Interview [Video]

President Trump Throws Fit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

At a Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump complained about his upcoming appearance on “60 Minutes” after he walked out on an interview earlier in the day.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview [Video]

Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview

President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published

