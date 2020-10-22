Global  
 

Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination

CBS News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Despite Democrats' boycotting the meeting Thursday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham proceeded with a party-line vote to advance the nomination of President Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett. Watch the vote as it unfolded live on CBSN, with analysis by CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes.
News video: Judge Amy Coney Barrett advances to full senate

Judge Amy Coney Barrett advances to full senate 00:24

 The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination to the full senate. Democrats were planning to boycott today's vote by not showing up.

