We tried Dunkin's new ghost pepper donut and (barely) lived to tell the tale



In honor of Halloween, Dunkinโ€™ decided to bless America with a new spicy ghost pepper donut on October 14 โ€” .billed as the โ€œfirst pepper-packed donutโ€ to be served in the country.The donut has..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago