Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate



On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and graduated from Harvard College in 1998. Welker has been a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published on January 1, 1970