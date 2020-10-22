Global  
 

Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

CBS News Thursday, 22 October 2020
Debate moderator Kristen Welker plans to bring up COVID-19, families, race, climate change, national security and leadership tonight.
 President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have their mics cut during opponent's answers in the final debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced. Additionally, Trump was heard on a campaign call saying Dr. Anthony Fauci is a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger...

[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Presidential debate: Trump history shows Kristen Welker has her work cut out for her

 Trump clearly does not think well of nor respect Black women. Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News must be tough and in command from start to finish.
How to watch the final presidential debate

 The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News at Belmont University in Nashville, and topics include​ the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and graduated from Harvard College in 1998. Welker has been a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden on "The Takeout" — 7/31/2020

 Oregon Senator Ron Wyden joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to talk about the occupation of Portland by federal troops under President..
Dr. Zeke Emanuel on "The Takeout" — 7/10/2020

 Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a leading medical ethicist and former health policy adviser, joins Major to talk about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus..
Former national security adviser John Bolton and former acting and deputy director of the CIA Michael Morell on "The Takeout" — 7/3/2020

 Former national security adviser John Bolton talks about reports that President Trump ignored allegations of Russia placing bounties on U.S. troops in..
Trump Campaign Draws Rebuke for Surveilling Philadelphia Voters

 President Trump’s campaign has been videotaping voters at ballot drop boxes, a tactic that could amount to illegal voter intimidation, Pennsylvania’s..
Joe Biden Possible Assassination Plot by N.C. Man Busted with Guns, Explosives

 A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism ... this according to the..
Political commentator Paul Begala on "The Takeout" — 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke on "The Takeout" — 10/2/2020

 Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke joins Major to talk about Texas' role in the upcoming election, and he expresses optimism that his home state could go to..
CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl.

FDA approves remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

 The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.
Quibi’s top executives are ready to blame themselves, not just the pandemic, for Quibi failing

Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg admitted he was wrong for comments he made in May blaming the entirely of..
Norah O'Donnell discusses topics that could come up during the final debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

What should we expect from the presidential debate? Rep. Jason Powell and Sen. Jack Johnson join Ben Hall to preview the final debate at Belmont University between former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and..

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has a preview of the final debate between President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden.

