George Floyd Death: Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin

George Floyd Case: Judge Keeps Derek Chauvin’s Most Serious Murder Charge, Drops 3rd-Degree Murder
A judge upheld the most serious charges against the former officers accused in the death of George Floyd, Esme Murphy reports (1:57). WCCO 4 News at 6 – Oct. 22, 2020
Community Leaders Cautiously Optimistic By Judge's Ruling
Members of the activist community and the Minneapolis NAACP joined Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz in believing focusing on 2nd degree murder charges for Derek Chauvin is a step..
Major Developments In The George Floyd Case
A judge today upheld the most serious charges against the former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, Kate Raddatz reports (1:47).WCCO 4 News at 6 – Oct. 22, 2020
Mr. BMW Boss RT @KATVNews: A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed… 3 minutes ago
𝒯𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒶 🌸 RT @CityNews: A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed… 6 minutes ago
oemor oniluap RT @cnnbrk: A judge dismisses the third-degree murder charge against ex-officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death. Other charges remain… 9 minutes ago
loie jean RT @TPInsidr: The George Floyd case has just taken a very surprising turn. https://t.co/diXSaBNHrj 11 minutes ago
ThePoliticalInsider The George Floyd case has just taken a very surprising turn. https://t.co/diXSaBNHrj 12 minutes ago
WNDU A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer wh… https://t.co/Nb40yh0xi8 15 minutes ago
Abril Dolhman RT @CNN: Judge drops third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death https://t.co/Re0VgStcS6 20 minutes ago
wil Judge drops third-degree murder charge against ex-officer in George Floyd's death, but second-degree murder charge… https://t.co/JtakF2jxyf 21 minutes ago