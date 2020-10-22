Global  
 

George Floyd Death: Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin

HNGN Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
George Floyd Death: Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek ChauvinThe third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, in connection to the death of George Floyd, was dismissed by a judge.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Third degree murder against Derek Chauvin dismissed

Third degree murder against Derek Chauvin dismissed 04:06

 A third degree murder charge has been dismissed against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes. However, the other charges against him still stand, including second-degree manslaughter.

