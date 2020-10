Texas Supreme Court allows drive-thru voting to continue in Harris County Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Texas Supreme Court rejected a challenge from the state Republican Party to halt drive-thru voting Thursday, which was created earlier this year in Harris County as a socially distanced way to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.