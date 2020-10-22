Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toll Collectors Returning To Lincoln Tunnel, Upper Level Of George Washington Bridge

CBS 2 Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Cash collection begins at those locations on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Cash Tolls Return At Lincoln Tunnel, GWB for 18 Months

Cash Tolls Return At Lincoln Tunnel, GWB for 18 Months 00:21

 The Port Authority says toll collectors will return while the latest all-electronic tolling tech is installed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this