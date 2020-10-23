|
Trump and Biden debate health care plans and preexisting conditions
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address their plans for health care coverage, especially for those with preexisting conditions. Watch their exchange here.
