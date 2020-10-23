Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden debate health care plans and preexisting conditions

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address their plans for health care coverage, especially for those with preexisting conditions. Watch their exchange here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities

Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities 02:43

 Health care is a major issue for Floridians this election and it’s likely no secret why. The state has one of the oldest populations in the nation.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

High stakes ahead of the final presidential debate

 Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what's at stake in the..
CBS News

'Nothing was unethical': Joe Biden defends Hunter Biden under pressure from Trump in debate

 Joe Biden sought to fend off questions about his son, Hunter Biden, and potential conflicts of interest overseas during the last presidential debate.
USATODAY.com
'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19 [Video]

'We're dying with it': Biden spars with Trump on COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over the coronavirus pandemic during their second and last debate, with Biden saying Trump has downplayed the threat, and Trump claiming he's already done what Biden proposes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:56Published

Biden and Trump address national security and election interference

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address top national security officials'..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family [Video]

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family

A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations about business dealings between the Biden family and Chinese counterparts.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden warns of a "dark winter" amid the coronavirus pandemic

 In the final presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden warned of a "dark winter" during the coronavirus pandemic and slammed President..
CBS News

Election Day (United States) Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Trump and Biden on how they will lead the country through next stage of COVID-19

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address the coronavirus pandemic and their..
CBS News

Which US presidential elections had the highest voter turnout? Here's a ranking.

 With less than two weeks until Election Day, here's how eligible voter turnout rate for the 2020 presidential election may compare to past cycles.
USATODAY.com

"60 Minutes" preview: Trump, Biden speak out as Election Day looms

 The separate interviews on CBS News' "60 Minutes" are set to air Sunday – just nine days before the U.S. election.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump and Biden offer different solutions to reopening schools at final debate [Video]

Trump and Biden offer different solutions to reopening schools at final debate

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden discuss reopening schools and teachers' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:00Published
'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debate [Video]

'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debate

President Trump and former Vice President Biden debate the White House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:39Published
Boston's decision to move to remote learning becomes topic at Presidential debate [Video]

Boston's decision to move to remote learning becomes topic at Presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden respond to how to reopen schools, businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day

 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has a massive cash-on-hand advantage over President Trump heading into the final sprint to...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsEurasia ReviewBrisbane TimesThe Age

Dem Strategists Say Biden Camp 'Milking the Clock'

 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign is "milking the clock" to maintain the former vice president's lead over President Donald Trump as Election...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS News

Landlord threatens tenants with rent hike if Biden wins: reports

 A group of trailer park tenants in Colorado received an alleged letter from their landlord telling them their rents would “most likely” double if Joe Biden...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this