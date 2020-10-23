|
Trump and Biden debate coronavirus relief bill for Americans
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate the ongoing battle over approving a bill that would help Americans financially during the pandemic. Watch their exchange here.
