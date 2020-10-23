Global  
 

Six Takeaways From the Final Presidential Debate

NYTimes.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
It was an actual debate with real disagreements. President Trump still struggled for an answer on the coronavirus and Joe Biden waved away character attacks with a “Come on, man!”
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Looking Ahead To Final Presidential Debate Of 2020

Looking Ahead To Final Presidential Debate Of 2020 01:53

 President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off for the final time before Election Day.

Trump and Biden outline contrasting visions in civilised final debate [Video]

Trump and Biden outline contrasting visions in civilised final debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 54:18Published

AP Analysis: Trump & Biden 'an actual debate'

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night. (Oct. 23)
 
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden trade blows, but no knockouts in final debate [Video]

Trump and Biden trade blows, but no knockouts in final debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published
US election polls with eight days to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead [Video]

US election polls with eight days to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

The last Trump-Biden debate [Video]

The last Trump-Biden debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred Thursday in their final presidential debate.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:03Published
Finally, An Actual Presidential Debate [Video]

Finally, An Actual Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a much more organized, final presidential debate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:47Published

