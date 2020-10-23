Global  
 

Takeaways From The Final Presidential Debate Of 2020

NPR Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The final presidential debate of the 2020 election season was more calm and policy-oriented than the first. But did either candidate change the dynamics of the race?
