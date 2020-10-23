Global  
 

On This Day: 23 October 1998

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
A 16-year-old Britney Spears released her debut single, '...Baby One More Time.' (Oct 23.)
 
News video: Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

 Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel recalled Pakistan misadventure of 22nd October 1947. While speaking at two-day symposium' on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' in Srinagar, Patel said, "The attack by Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in Kashmir on 22 October 1947 is a...

Britney Spears' lawyer argues against her filing declarations in conservatorship case [Video]

Britney Spears' lawyer argues against her filing declarations in conservatorship case

Britney Spears' lawyer Samuel Ingham has argued that the singer doesn't "have the legal capacity" to file declarations in the case surrounding her conservatorship.

Miley Cyrus going Unplugged for MTV gig in her backyard [Video]

Miley Cyrus going Unplugged for MTV gig in her backyard

Among the tunes the pop superstar will perform will be her take on Britney's Gimme More, while she will also deliver reworked versions of her own hits, such as new single Midnight Sky, from her Los Angeles home for the episode.

Ava Max talks lockdown, Britney and famous hair [Video]

Ava Max talks lockdown, Britney and famous hair

The singer chatted to us after launching her hotly anticipated debut album, 'Heaven & Hell' Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Several locations available for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day [Video]

Several locations available for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Local law enforcement and Drug Enforcement Agency officials are teaming up for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 24. Most locations are taking back medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 22, 2020 (Pt. 2) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 22, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 22, 2020 (Pt. 1) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 22, 2020 (Pt. 1)

KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

OTC Markets Group unveils slate for Global Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference for Oct 20-22

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the proprietary virtual event series from OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM), has released the agenda for its upcoming three-day...
Best Prime Day iPhone deals: Save up to $550 at Amazon, Best Buy, and more

 *Best Prime Day iPhone deals:* · *iPhone 11**: *Starting at $499.99 — save up to $200 · *iPhone XR**:* Starting at $399.99 — save up to $200 ·...
Today in History for October 14th

 Highlights of this day in history: Chuck Yeager breaks sound barrier; Britain's Battle of Hastings takes place; Martin Luther King, Jr. wins Nobel Peace Prize;...
