Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition unsealed

Wochit Tech - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Published Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Is Unsealed 00:35 Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. She's also being charged for committing perjury in her 2016 depositions. She has pleaded not guilty. Maxwell fought hard to keep her 2016 deposition about the Epstein scandal...