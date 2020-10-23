Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition unsealed

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein’s former close associate and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition was unsealed Thursday. The deposition was given as part of a civil suit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Mola Lenghi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Is Unsealed

Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Is Unsealed 00:35

 Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. She's also being charged for committing perjury in her 2016 depositions. She has pleaded not guilty. Maxwell fought hard to keep her 2016 deposition about the Epstein scandal...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify show

 Photo: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s podcast has only been available on Spotify since September, and already, the host is inviting controversial guests to..
The Verge

Prince Andrew Comeback is 'Arrogant' After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Experts Say

 Prince Andrew's planned return to public duties is "arrogant" and if friend Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted of Jeffrey Epstein offences he cannot "survive that,"..
WorldNews

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre calls Ghislaine Maxwell a 'liar'

 Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre says she is angry the names of several powerful men were hidden in a newly released court transcript.Virginia Giuffre has..
New Zealand Herald

Maxwell denies procuring underage girls for Andrew

 Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain's Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday...
USATODAY.com

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)


Virginia Roberts Giuffre Advocate for sex trafficking victims (b. 1983)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

400-page deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime confidant of Jeffery Epstein, released Thursday [Video]

400-page deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime confidant of Jeffery Epstein, released Thursday

Hundreds of pages of a previously sealed deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and close confidant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, were made public on Thursday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:04Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Denied From Keeping Epstein Deposition Secret [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Denied From Keeping Epstein Deposition Secret

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow that her attorneys claim could damage the British socialite’s chances of having a fair trial further down the road...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Dhawan's century in vain as Pooran, Maxwell guide KXIP to five-wicket win over DC

 Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday at the Dubai...
Mid-Day

Ghislaine Maxwell says Epstein never got massage from a minor in unsealed deposition

 The unsealed deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell was released on Thursday, and as expected was full of shocking revelations. The most shocking of all though is her...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •Just JaredNewsyThe AgeJapan TodayHNGN

Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Unsealed: What She Alleged About Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew

 Ghislaine Maxwell is taking alleged co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein's secrets to the grave. On Thursday, Oct. 22, a Manhattan federal court rejected Maxwell's...
E! Online Also reported by •NewsyThe AgeJapan TodayUpworthyNPRHNGNFOXNews.com

Tweets about this