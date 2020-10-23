|
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition unsealed
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein’s former close associate and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition was unsealed Thursday. The deposition was given as part of a civil suit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Mola Lenghi reports.
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify showPhoto: Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan’s podcast has only been available on Spotify since September, and already, the host is inviting controversial guests to..
The Verge
Prince Andrew Comeback is 'Arrogant' After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Experts SayPrince Andrew's planned return to public duties is "arrogant" and if friend Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted of Jeffrey Epstein offences he cannot "survive that,"..
WorldNews
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre calls Ghislaine Maxwell a 'liar'Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre says she is angry the names of several powerful men were hidden in a newly released court transcript.Virginia Giuffre has..
New Zealand Herald
Maxwell denies procuring underage girls for AndrewJeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain's Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday...
USATODAY.com
Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)
Virginia Roberts Giuffre Advocate for sex trafficking victims (b. 1983)
