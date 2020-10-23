Global  
 

Moderator Kristen Welker Receives Praise from Both Republicans and Democrats for Performance at Debate

HNGN Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Moderator Kristen Welker Receives Praise from Both Republicans and Democrats for Performance at DebateWelker was the star of the night after her she showcased her unbiased stance and professionalism as a moderator for the debate. This was in contract to the first debate was was dubbed as a "disaster."
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate 00:27

 On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...

‘Kristen Welker Won the Debate’: NBC Correspondent Showered With Praise From Both Sides on Her Performance as Moderator

‘Kristen Welker Won the Debate’: NBC Correspondent Showered With Praise From Both Sides on Her Performance as Moderator NBC News' Kristen Welker moderated the second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden -- earning high...
