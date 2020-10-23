Seattle launches 'Trick or Street Block' permits for a safe, socially distanced Halloween
Friday, 23 October 2020 () With Halloween approaching and cases of COVID-19 rising in Western Washington, city health officials are advising residents that Halloween traditions will have to look different this year to stop the spread of the virus. And to help people, and especially kids, stay socially distant and still celebrate the spooky holiday, the Seattle Department of Transportation opened up permits for "Trick or Street Blocks" this week.