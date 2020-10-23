Global  
 

America's First Murder Hornet Nest Found in Washington State

Newsmax Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The first Asian giant hornet, or ''murder hornet,'' nest in the United States has been found in Washington state, according to entomologists from the state Department of Agriculture.''...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US

WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US 00:22

 the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder hornets” can kill a honey bee hive in a matter of hours, according to the agency.

