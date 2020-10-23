America's First Murder Hornet Nest Found in Washington State
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The first Asian giant hornet, or ''murder hornet,'' nest in the United States has been found in Washington state, according to entomologists from the state Department of Agriculture.''...
the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder hornets” can kill a honey bee hive in a matter of hours, according to the agency.
