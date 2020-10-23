‘Mindhunter’ Most Likely Finished, David Fincher Says Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

David Fincher conceded that his Netflix series “Mindhunter” is most likely finished, at least for now.



Fincher, who is promoting his upcoming Netflix film “Mank,” said the show proved to be very expensive and that the show was taxing on him personally.



“It’s a 90-hour work week. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three,'” Fincher said in an interview with Vulture Friday, adding that it was “probably” done. “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish ‘Mank’ and then see how you feel,” but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”



*Also Read:* Gary Oldman Charms His Way Through 1930s Hollywood in David Fincher's 'Mank' Trailer (Video)



“Mindhunter” dropped its second season in August 2019 and follows two FBI agents played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany in the 1970s who are tasked with interviewing serial killers in order to solve open cases, with the series at one point even casting Damon Herriman to play Charles Manson, just as he did in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”



Fincher said that the first season of “Mindhunter” was effectively done without a showrunner and required him filling in week to week. Fincher even says he tossed all the scripts for the second season before bringing in co-showrunner Courtenay Miles but that it still proved taxing and time consuming.



“We lived there for almost three years. Not year in, year out, but we spent probably six or seven months a year over three years. We had an apartment there, and a car. Mindhunter was a lot for me,” Fincher said.



Fincher’s “Mank” might be equally ambitious however, as it’s in black and white and stars Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz during the hectic development for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.” That film hits Netflix on December 4.



Check out Vulture’s full interview with Fincher here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Mindhunter': Netflix Releases Cast but Show Not Canceled



'Mindhunter' Season 2: Is the Situation With Bill Tench's Son Based on a True Story?



What Is 'Mindhunter' Trying to Do With These BTK Killer Vignettes? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources A Third Season of 'Mindhunter' Seems Very Unlikely, According to David Fincher We have some upsetting news for fans of the Netflix series Mindhunter. David Fincher, the executive producer of the series and also the director of most of the...

Just Jared 3 hours ago





Tweets about this

