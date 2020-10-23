Global  
 

Mountain wildfire is 2nd largest ever in Colorado

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
A Colorado wildfire that exploded overnight Wednesday, forced nearby evacuations and closed Rocky Mountain National Park has become the second largest fire in state history. (Oct. 23)
 
News video: Firefighters make progress along eastern, southeastern edges of Cameron Peak Fire on Sunday

Firefighters make progress along eastern, southeastern edges of Cameron Peak Fire on Sunday 05:54

 Lighter wind and higher humidity helped firefighters Sunday as they continue to try to wrangle the largest wildfire in Colorado history.

