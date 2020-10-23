|
Mountain wildfire is 2nd largest ever in Colorado
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
A Colorado wildfire that exploded overnight Wednesday, forced nearby evacuations and closed Rocky Mountain National Park has become the second largest fire in state history. (Oct. 23)
