Washington vote-by-mail system earns perfect score in new ranking
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Between the President Donald Trump's unproven claims that vote-by-mail causes fraud, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and evidence of foreign interference, the 2020 election cycle has been unlike any other. But voters in Washington should remain confident that their vote is safe, secure and will be counted. In fact, a new rating from the Brookings Institution gave the Evergreen State's vote-by-mail system a perfect score. Brookings assessed dimensions such as requesting, completing, and submitting a mail-in ballot and rated each state with an A-F score.
