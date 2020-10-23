Lou Dobbs Is Mad at Lindsey Graham and Doesn’t Want Anyone to Vote for Him (Video) Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

For those keeping track of political beefs, add Republicans Lou Dobbs and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to your list. Because on Friday’s episode of his Fox Business show, Dobbs fumed about how much he thinks Graham sucks, and openly urged people in Graham’s home state to not vote for him in the 2020 election.



The anti-Graham rant happened while Dobbs was complaining about one of the big pet issues among the right: the evidence-free accusations that recent efforts by Twitter and Facebook to limit the spread of misinformation and dangerous conspiracy theories somehow amounts to censorship of Republicans. GOP senators have been threatening to subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, but on Friday Graham told reporters that they are close to a deal in which the two would voluntarily testify in early November, after the 2020 election has ended.



That came as a pretty big blow to Dobbs, who criticized Graham for “not subpoenaing the left-wing heads of the censorships Twitter and Facebook until after the election,” and sarcastically called him a “courageous senator who is so concerned with our first amendment rights and Americans’ right to know.”



*Also Read:* That Time Joe Biden Sarcastically Called Donald Trump 'Abraham Lincoln' and Trump Didn't Get It (Video)



That’s when Dobbs straight up said people shouldn’t vote for Graham. “I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey graham. It’s just outrageous,” Dobbs said. “This is the guy who keeps saying, ‘Stay tuned.’ He said he would get to the bottom of Obamagate with the judiciary committee, which has been a year end a half, actually longer, of absolute inert, inert response to these pressing issues of our day.”



For those who don’t know, “Obamagate” is the name for the baseless conspiracy theory that Barack Obama spied on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.



But Dobbs didn’t stop there. He also quoted something Donald Trump said about Graham during the 2016 GOP primary campaign, which Dobbs said also applied to today. “I think Lindsay Grahama is a disgrace, and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don’t think he could run for dog catcher in this state and win again. I really don’t. Other than that, I think he’s wonderful,” Trump said at the time. “He’s one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen… The guy is a nut job.”



*Also Read:* Sam Elliott Reminds Us 'There Is Only One America' in Joe Biden World Series Ad (Video)



That quote by Trump came during the time when Graham said he opposed Trump’s candidacy. Since then however, Graham has become one of Trump’s most vocal supporters. Dobbs doesn’t think much of Graham’s support however. “Graham has betrayed president Trump at almost every turn. He has betrayed the American people, and his oath of office,” Dobbs said.



“He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate, except to tell everyone ‘stay tuned,'” Dobbs concluded. “Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”



Watch the clip below:







Lou Dobbs is telling South Carolina residents not to vote for Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/vQ67BZZN6P



— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 23, 2020







