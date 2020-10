You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lawsuit Blames Illinois State Police For Shooting That Killed Man During Traffic Stop



Illinois State Police face a new lawsuit over a traffic stop in Harvey that ended in a fatal shooting. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:28 Published 4 days ago Man Putting Up BLM Sign Arrested After Shooting At Truck Of Trump Supporters



A man putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard is being held without bond Monday after he was charged with firing a shotgun at Trump supporters driving by in a pickup truck. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:04 Published 4 days ago Texas Police Officer Charged In Death Of Unarmed Black Man



Naomi Ruchim reports the offier is out on bond after allegedly killing a 31-year-old unarmed black man over the weekend. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this