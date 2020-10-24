Lou Dobbs: Why Would Anyone Vote for Lindsey Graham?
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () After sending Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate for a vote for her to join the Supreme Court, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is facing a rejection from one of President Donald Trump's backers, Fox Business' Lou Dobbs.
Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump. Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020,...