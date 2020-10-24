|
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten lawsuit over COVID billboards
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
One billboard shows Trump smiling and gesturing to coronavirus death numbers in the U.S. Another features Kushner next to body bags and a quote he reportedly said in March: "[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that's their problem."
Jared Kushner
New York City billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner draw a threatening letter.A lawyer for Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, her husband, called the ads defamatory and demanded their removal.
Ivanka Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
