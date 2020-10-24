Global  
 

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten lawsuit over COVID billboards

CBS News Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
One billboard shows Trump smiling and gesturing to coronavirus death numbers in the U.S. Another features Kushner next to body bags and a quote he reportedly said in March: "[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that's their problem."
Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

New York City billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner draw a threatening letter.

 A lawyer for Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, her husband, called the ads defamatory and demanded their removal.
