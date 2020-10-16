|
Poland's president tests positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The president on Saturday said he is feeling "very well at the moment."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Poland Country in Central Europe
Protesters march in Poland against abortion ban
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
Poland abortion ruling: Protests spread across the countryProtesters rally in Warsaw and other cities after a court toughens already strict rules.
BBC News
Angry protests as Poland's top court bans virtually all abortionsConstitutional Court ruling bars abortion of defective fetuses, closing one of the last loopholes in what were already some of Europe's toughest reproductive..
CBS News
Poland's top court rules a law banning abortions when a foetus has birth defects is unconstitutional
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
China's aggression and Covid solutions to dominate US-India 2+2 talksSecurity and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in the face of China's aggressive behavior and public health collaboration with an eye on the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten lawsuit over COVID billboardsOne billboard shows Trump smiling and gesturing to coronavirus death numbers in the U.S. Another features Kushner next to body bags and a quote he reportedly..
CBS News
Covid-19: Church leaders' warning over northern rulesSenior bishops say struggles between the government and northern leaders will lead to "unrest".
BBC News
Coronavirus updates: Feared surge is underway; masks can still save 63K lives; Trump missing from task force meetings, Fauci saysA long-predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has begun in the United States, but Americans aren't changing their behaviors. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this