SpaceX launches 60 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather



The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported. The project's implementation began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites. Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion.

