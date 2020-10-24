|
SpaceX launches 60 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
With Saturday's launch, SpaceX has put 895 Starlinks into orbit, 180 of them — more satellites than any other company owns -- in less than three weeks.
