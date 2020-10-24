|
Murkowski to vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Murkowski was the only Republican who did not support Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Arkansas state senate candidate wore Ku Klux Klan costume for Halloween as a teenA Republican candidate running for Arkansas State Senate said he made "mistakes" as a teenager after repeatedly denying his dismissal from a Mississippi high..
New Zealand Herald
Mark Kelly says it's not him dressed as Adolf Hitler for Halloween in yearbook photoAccording to Kelly's campaign, the story injects a false but new line of attack against by allies of his Republican opponent.
USATODAY.com
Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:34Published
Lisa Murkowski Republican U.S. Senator from Alaska
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:28Published
Brett Kavanaugh Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. SenateSara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote..
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings lacked the drama that Brett Kavanaugh's proceedings had. Here's why.Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings lacked the drama of Brett Kavanaugh's proceedings. Here's why.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Watch live: Senate takes up Barrett nomination, setting up final voteThe Senate Majority Leader will file cloture for Barrett's nomination on Friday, setting up a final vote on Monday.
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Is Advanced to Final Confirmation Vote
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
AP Top Stories October 23 AHere's the latest for Friday October 23rd: Trump and Biden have final debate; Drug approved for COVID-19 treatment; Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans..
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Democrats Try to Shut Down Senate, Seeking to Stain Barrett ConfirmationLacking the ability to block President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Democrats are using the final days of the debate to stoke outrage among voters about the..
NYTimes.com
Democrats boycott Senate vote on Supreme Court pick
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:51Published
How the expected Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett before the election impacts the evangelical voteThe Senate is expected to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the presidential election. Bonnie Kristian — contributing editor for "The..
CBS News
Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett nomination to Supreme CourtThe Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, clearing the way for a full Senate vote just days before the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this