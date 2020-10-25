Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Waukegan police officer fired after fatal shooting of Black teenager

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette has been fired. Stinnette’s girlfriend was wounded in the shooting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Killing Man, Wounding Woman

Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Killing Man, Wounding Woman

 The Waukegan police officer who fatally shot a teen on Tuesday has been fired, according to a release from the police department.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Waukegan, Illinois Waukegan, Illinois City in Illinois

Illinois police officer who fatally shot Black teen Marcellis Stinnette has been fired

 A Waukegan, Illinois, police officer who had been placed on leave after fatally shooting a Black teen Tuesday night has been terminated.
USATODAY.com

Cop fired after fatally shooting Black teen in Waukegan, Illinois

 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette was killed during the incident and his girlfriend was seriously wounded.
CBS News

Waukegan Police Killing of Black Man Sets Off Protests in Illinois

 The police in Waukegan, Ill., said Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was fatally shot while riding in a car that went into reverse toward a police officer who had been..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Body Camera Video Shows Moments Before San Bernardino Officer Fatally Shoots Allegedly Armed Man [Video]

Body Camera Video Shows Moments Before San Bernardino Officer Fatally Shoots Allegedly Armed Man

San Bernardino police Friday released body camera video of a fatal shooting by a police officer.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:01Published
Woman Arrested In Officer-Involved Shooting In Downtown LA [Video]

Woman Arrested In Officer-Involved Shooting In Downtown LA

A woman was arrested Friday afternoon following a shooting involving an LAPD officer in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:11Published
DOJ Helping With Investigation Into Fatal Shooting Of Marcellus Stinnette By Waukegan Police [Video]

DOJ Helping With Investigation Into Fatal Shooting Of Marcellus Stinnette By Waukegan Police

The Department of Justice is getting involved in the fatal police shooting of a teen in Waukegan.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Waukegan Police Officer Fired Following Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting

Waukegan Police Officer Fired Following Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting Watch VideoA police officer who shot an unarmed Black couple during a traffic stop in Illinois, killing the man and injuring the woman, has been fired by the...
Newsy

Waukegan police fatal shooting of Black 19-year-old leads to firing of officer

 Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed, and a Black woman, Tafara Williams, 20, was injured when the officer shot at the vehicle in...
Upworthy

Protestors in Waukegan, Ill., Call For Federal Probe After Police Kill Black Man

 Illinois State Police are investigating the police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette in Waukegan, Ill., north of Chicago. At a rally Thursday, protesters say they...
NPR


Tweets about this

noisycupboard

stacie RT @SBSNews: A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed black teenager and wounded the young man… 20 minutes ago

equaljustice01

Edward Little RT @voxdotcom: On Tuesday, a police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, opened fire on an unarmed Black couple in their car, killing the passeng… 21 minutes ago

KeriLHenderson

Keri Henderson The Waukegan police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette and Tafara Williams, an unarmed Black couple, explained - Vox https://t.co/2KaGsVdyPD 29 minutes ago

VideSulizan

Sue Groves RT @AP: Police chief in Waukegan, Illinois, says an officer who shot a Black couple in a vehicle that authorities say fled a traffic stop,… 35 minutes ago

DavidGGraves

David Graves🌹☮🇺🇸 Another killing, we need to keep publisizing these to each other. #BlackLivesMatter The police shooting of Marcell… https://t.co/SvRll2QlyM 43 minutes ago

jay_james84

99%problems 🌹🌎☮️✊🦖🦕 The police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette and Tafara Williams, an unarmed Black couple, explained https://t.co/snDQzXmhA9 via @voxdotcom 1 hour ago

SBSNews

SBS News A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed black teenager and wounded th… https://t.co/8NDS6Amhk7 1 hour ago

Black_Action

DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 RT @BreakingBrown: “The police officer got out of the car,” Mosier recalled. “When he told them to stop, he told her to stop, she was scare… 2 hours ago