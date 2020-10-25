|
Waukegan police officer fired after fatal shooting of Black teenager
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette has been fired. Stinnette’s girlfriend was wounded in the shooting.
