Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for Coronavirus
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Along with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on the developments.
Marc Short
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley said.
CBS News
VP Mike Pence speaks in Lakeland
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:26Published
Pence in Ohio: Trump 'won debate hands down'One day after the final presidential debate of 2020 , Vice President Mike Pence told supporters in Ohio that President Donald Trump "won the debate hands down."..
USATODAY.com
Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
