Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Along with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on the developments.
0
shares
 

Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

 "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley said.
