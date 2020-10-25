Global  
 

Tropical Storm Zeta forms, forecast to become hurricane and track toward Gulf Coast

Sunday, 25 October 2020
The latest tropical storm during a record-tying 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed Sunday morning and may present a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.
