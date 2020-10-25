Global  
 

Impatience: Why we don't want to wait

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The phrase "patience is a virtue" is often easier spoken than practiced, especially in our exasperating times. Barry Petersen set out before the COVID-19 pandemic hit to learn just why we dislike waiting so much, and what we can do to keep our cool in an impatient world. He spoke to one researcher about the science behind impatience.
