|
Transcript: Robert O'Brien on "Face the Nation"
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with national security adviser Robert O'Brien that aired Sunday, October 25, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Robert C. O'Brien US National Security Advisor
National security adviser assures Americans "their vote is secret" amid interference fearsNational security adviser Robert O'Brien urged Americans to "get out and vote, that's how we defeat our foreign adversaries."
CBS News
This week on "Face the Nation," October 25, 2020National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
US Rejection of Putin's New START Extension Proposal Lacks Deep Analysis, Russian Envoy SaysUnited States National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has rejected Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend the last remaining arms control pact between Russia and..
WorldNews
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang, says U.S. security adviserBy David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. national security adviser said on Friday that China was perpetrating "something close to" a genocide with its..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this