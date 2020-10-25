Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

Stephen Wellman RT @HC_Finance: FDA approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years old and older and wei… 1 hour ago

Kaizen RT @neerajaiims: FDA approves Remdesivir, @GileadSciences , the FIRST approved treatment for #COVID__19 Approval based on 3 randomized tria… 2 hours ago

Healthcare Finance FDA approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years old and older… https://t.co/BUksQ88nDJ 3 hours ago

GUINEE TAGS RT @world_covid19: FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as first COVID-19 treatment #CoronavirusOutbreak #covid19 https://t.co/7U7GUF2iXe via @… 3 hours ago

COVID19 News FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as first COVID-19 treatment #CoronavirusOutbreak #covid19 https://t.co/7U7GUF2iXe via @foxbusiness 3 hours ago

mathew barker RT @gasman2020: #dmtr 🚨“Fda approves remdesivir as treatment for #covid-19” 🚨 Is this why @MarkRobertWarne and @deepmattergroup have bee… 4 hours ago

that @Lazy_undercova #endsars #lekkigenocide RT @TheWellNews: The Ebola drug was already being used to treat patients under an emergency-use authorization issued in May, but the latest… 5 hours ago