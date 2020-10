Amy P 'Got 'em': Nest of 'murder hornets' taken down in Washington state to protect honeybees https://t.co/t6lpF6VAbi via @usatoday 4 minutes ago BODE'S MOM RT @PeterAskin1: This is enormously disturbing. No one knows how 'murder hornets' got from Asia to the U.S., but the nest that was 'cleaned… 5 minutes ago Peter Askin This is enormously disturbing. No one knows how 'murder hornets' got from Asia to the U.S., but the nest that was '… https://t.co/Vcdjf9qmrh 9 minutes ago Rickster Rickster 'Got 'em': Nest of 'murder hornets' taken down in Washington state to protect honeybees https://t.co/JRFpEKCp5W 9 minutes ago ART...Is RT @jilevin: 'Got 'em': Nest of 'murder hornets' taken down in Washington state to protect honeybees https://t.co/97GrEktJD9 https://t.co/t… 14 minutes ago NLY35 News 'Got 'em': Nest of 'murder hornets' taken down in Washington state to protect honeybees https://t.co/B0uBY82dey 15 minutes ago NLY35 'Got 'em': Nest of 'murder hornets' taken down in Washington state to protect honeybees https://t.co/W1UID9unZy 16 minutes ago