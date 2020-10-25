Global  
 

East Troublesome fire makes “significant” advance on east side of Rocky Mountain National Park

Denver Post Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
With light snow falling and temperatures forecast to remain in single digits through Monday morning, officials at Rocky Mountain National Park were anticipating "no active spread" of the East Troublesome fire in the park on Sunday. Saturday, however, was not a good day. The fire "intensified and continued to make a significant run" eastward from the Continental Divide toward Bear Lake Road on the east side of the park, according to park officials.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Rocky Mountain National Park Has Shared First Images Of Damage To The Park Due To The East Troublesome Fire

Rocky Mountain National Park Has Shared First Images Of Damage To The Park Due To The East Troublesome Fire 00:23

 First images and reports of damage have come in from the Rocky Mountain National Park.

