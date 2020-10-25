East Troublesome fire makes “significant” advance on east side of Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

With light snow falling and temperatures forecast to remain in single digits through Monday morning, officials at Rocky Mountain National Park were anticipating "no active spread" of the East Troublesome fire in the park on Sunday. Saturday, however, was not a good day. The fire "intensified and continued to make a significant run" eastward from the Continental Divide toward Bear Lake Road on the east side of the park, according to park officials.


