“Sunday Morning“ Matinee: A “Wicked” voting song

Website Makes It Easy To Find Out How To Register To Vote



Election Day is just 7 weeks away and the deadline to register to vote is rapidly approaching in most states. The quickest way to register to vote online is to go to your state’s official elections website. Gizmodo reports that an even easier way to register is to head over to Vote.gov. You simply choose your state from a drop-down menu and Vote.gov does the rest. The website tells you everything you need to perform your civic duty, including how to register and where.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970