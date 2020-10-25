Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

“Sunday Morning“ Matinee: A “Wicked” voting song

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
It’s election season, and to encourage voter registration and turnout, current Broadway and touring company members of the musical “Wicked,” including original cast members Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, perform in a new video: “Voting – A Special Dispatch From Oz,” with lyrics by the show’s composer and author Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. To learn more, visit vote.org.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephen Schwartz (composer) Stephen Schwartz (composer) American musical theatre lyricist and composer (b1948)


Broadway theatre Broadway theatre Class of professional theater presented in New York City, United States

Straz Center postpones Broadway performances until 2021 [Video]

Straz Center postpones Broadway performances until 2021

The Straz Center announced on Friday that it was postponing all Broadway performances through the late spring of 2021.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:27Published
Broadway shutdown extended through May 2021 [Video]

Broadway shutdown extended through May 2021

The Broadway League announced the extension of the shutdown on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Idina Menzel Idina Menzel American actress, voice actress, singer, and songwriter


Kristin Chenoweth Kristin Chenoweth American actress, singer and author

The Stars of Netflix's 'Holidate' Talk About Their New Romantic Comedy | THR Interviews [Video]

The Stars of Netflix's 'Holidate' Talk About Their New Romantic Comedy | THR Interviews

'Holidate' stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Bachelor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their new romantic comedy. Plus, Roberts opens up about being pregnant during quarantine.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:59Published

Winnie Holzman


Voting Voting

Vote.Org Food Trucks Feeding Voters for Free at Polling Locations

 Some lucky voters casting their ballots are getting a tasty reward -- even before election results -- in the form of free tacos!!! Here's the deal ... Vote.org..
TMZ.com
Website Makes It Easy To Find Out How To Register To Vote [Video]

Website Makes It Easy To Find Out How To Register To Vote

Election Day is just 7 weeks away and the deadline to register to vote is rapidly approaching in most states. The quickest way to register to vote online is to go to your state’s official elections website. Gizmodo reports that an even easier way to register is to head over to Vote.gov. You simply choose your state from a drop-down menu and Vote.gov does the rest. The website tells you everything you need to perform your civic duty, including how to register and where.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

“Sunday Morning“ Matinee: A “Wicked” voting song

 It’s election season, and to encourage voter registration and turnout, current Broadway and touring company members of the musical “Wicked,” including...
CBS News


Tweets about this

ErinOBrienMD

Erin K O'Brien MD 🇺🇸 @TroyWoodardMD will be feeding the voters in Cleveland! He has lined up food trucks & raised over $6000 to feed vot… https://t.co/W57VapTI9A 3 days ago

Sweet2Sunday

Dee https://t.co/hsLqeJHiXk Food Trucks Feeding People for Free at Polling Locations https://t.co/HM081qohlI via @TMZ 3 days ago

Ginger_Lyn_66

𝖦𝗂𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗋 𝖫𝗒𝗇 🔔 RT @votedotorg: #HungryForDemocracy? Our https://t.co/cAXHh8gLas food trucks are up and running! Follow this thread for the latest food t… 3 days ago

GenYNotLive

GenYNot https://t.co/0btV8JfNjp Food Trucks Feeding People for Free at Polling Locations https://t.co/VMaV0xip3Q 3 days ago

iThruProxy

iThru Proxy Network https://t.co/l9UpLFlx3k Food Trucks Feeding People for Free at Polling Locations https://t.co/kPwNd7jXxM 4 days ago

Marcos737300

Marcos https://t.co/PeF4ibnA2J Food Trucks Feeding People for Free at Polling Locations https://t.co/TxeykWZUH7 via @TMZ 4 days ago

SaraParker411

Sparkly https://t.co/bvIrBt6sso Food Trucks Feeding People for Free at Polling Locations #Vote2020 https://t.co/sPocMzv4Kt 4 days ago

dubvNOW

🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 https://t.co/y45r9anEvy Food Trucks Feeding People for Free at Polling Locations https://t.co/E7wZQC17pY 4 days ago