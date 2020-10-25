|
“Sunday Morning“ Matinee: A “Wicked” voting song
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
It’s election season, and to encourage voter registration and turnout, current Broadway and touring company members of the musical “Wicked,” including original cast members Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, perform in a new video: “Voting – A Special Dispatch From Oz,” with lyrics by the show’s composer and author Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. To learn more, visit vote.org.
