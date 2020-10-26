Barrett's SCOTUS Confirmation Expected Monday in Boost for Trump

Global  
 

Newsmax Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Despite trailing in the polls barely one week from election day, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will likely celebrate a monumental victory for the conservative cause: his third nominee confirmed onto the U.S. Supreme Court...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation 02:40

 [NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

