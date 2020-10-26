Barrett's SCOTUS Confirmation Expected Monday in Boost for Trump
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Despite trailing in the polls barely one week from election day, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will likely celebrate a monumental victory for the conservative cause: his third nominee confirmed onto the U.S. Supreme Court...
[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.
The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing..