Eye Opener: Mark Meadows says U.S. won't control COVID-19 pandemic

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the United States won't be able to get COVID-19 under control. Also, Vice President Mike Pence will stay on the campaign trail despite news of his staffers testing positive for the coronavirus. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff

White House: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'

 The White House says the United States is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic amid a spike in cases across the country. The US has seen its highest..
WorldNews

'We're not going to control pandemic' admits Trump's chief of staff

 Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Covid can only be defeated through vaccines and other "mitigation areas".
BBC News

'He's not just campaigning, he's working': Pence will still campaign, despite aide's COVID-19 case

 CDC guidelines call for people to quarantine after exposure, but Mark Meadows cited exceptions for "essential personnel" like the vice president.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump tests negative for virus pre-debate

 The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday night's (US time) second and final..
New Zealand Herald

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

A New Covid Outbreak at the White House

 The administration plays defense after Pence aides test positive: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories October 26 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, October 26th: Senate set to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court; Pence campaigns despite COVID-19 affecting top staffers; Trump and..
USATODAY.com
Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225K

 Mexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Executive Office of the President of the United States Executive Office of the President of the United States U.S. government executive agency

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules [Video]

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Kellyanne Conway confirmed the news in a tweet Friday. She described her symptoms as 'mild,' including a 'light cough,' and wrote she is feeling fine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

U.S. virus cases soaring, hospitalizations hitting records [Video]

U.S. virus cases soaring, hospitalizations hitting records

[NFA] Cases of the novel coronavirus are climbing, with 29 states reporting record increases this month, and a top White House official on Sunday said, "we are not going to control the pandemic." This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Trump Chief Of Staff Pouts To Reporters: 'I'm Not Going To Talk Through A Mask' [Video]

Trump Chief Of Staff Pouts To Reporters: 'I'm Not Going To Talk Through A Mask'

Reporters who cover the US Congress on Capitol Hill are asking lawmakers to wear masks when speaking to them. But according to Business Insider, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump’s Chief Of Staff Hosted Large Wedding During Pandemic [Video]

Trump’s Chief Of Staff Hosted Large Wedding During Pandemic

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding with over 70 guests in May despite statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published

