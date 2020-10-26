|
Eye Opener: Mark Meadows says U.S. won't control COVID-19 pandemic
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the United States won't be able to get COVID-19 under control. Also, Vice President Mike Pence will stay on the campaign trail despite news of his staffers testing positive for the coronavirus. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff
White House: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'The White House says the United States is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic amid a spike in cases across the country. The US has seen its highest..
WorldNews
'We're not going to control pandemic' admits Trump's chief of staffChief of Staff Mark Meadows says Covid can only be defeated through vaccines and other "mitigation areas".
BBC News
'He's not just campaigning, he's working': Pence will still campaign, despite aide's COVID-19 caseCDC guidelines call for people to quarantine after exposure, but Mark Meadows cited exceptions for "essential personnel" like the vice president.
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump tests negative for virus pre-debateThe White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday night's (US time) second and final..
New Zealand Herald
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
A New Covid Outbreak at the White HouseThe administration plays defense after Pence aides test positive: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories October 26 AHere's the latest for Monday, October 26th: Senate set to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court; Pence campaigns despite COVID-19 affecting top staffers; Trump and..
USATODAY.com
Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225KMexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Executive Office of the President of the United States U.S. government executive agency
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this