Multiple people in Vice President Mike Pence's orbit test positive for the coronavirus
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine after multiple people in his orbit test positive for the coronavirus. Pence's press secretary says the vice president is essential personnel and will maintain his schedule. Weijia Jiang reports.
