Multiple people in Vice President Mike Pence's orbit test positive for the coronavirus

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine after multiple people in his orbit test positive for the coronavirus. Pence's press secretary says the vice president is essential personnel and will maintain his schedule. Weijia Jiang reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak 01:28

 Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.

