Florida Man Reportedly Used Stolen Bulldozer To Knock Down Joe Biden Campaign Signs

cbs4.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
A central Florida man is accused of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and then using it to knock down presidential campaign signs for Joe Biden.
0
shares
 
 A central Florida man is accused of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and then using it to knock down presidential campaign signs for Joe Biden. Katie Johnston reports.

