|
Susan B. Anthony headstone covered in plexiglass
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
People putting their "I Voted Today" stickers on women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony's headstone will see something new this year: A plastic cover. (Oct. 26)
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Susan B. Anthony 19th and 20th-century American women's rights activist
AP Top Stories October 26 PHere's the latest for Monday, October 26th: Trump back on campaign trail with 8 days to go; Early vote total exceeds 2016; US stocks tumble toward worst day in a..
USATODAY.com
No more putting 'I Voted' stickers on Susan B. Anthony's headstone in New YorkClear plastic sleeves have been put over Susan B. Anthony's headstone, and her sister's, because sticker adhesive and removal were causing damage.
USATODAY.com
On a pedestal: A tribute to monumental womenAt a time when many statues of controversial historical figures are coming down, some lofty women are going up. In New York City's Central Park, a monument has..
CBS News
A tribute to monumental womenIn New York City's Central Park, a statue has been unveiled honoring women's suffrage pioneers Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this