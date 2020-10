MySoulRadio https://t.co/K3Usia5cb5 News Update Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Resigns Amid Probe Into Racism… https://t.co/khxHx6I7qw 1 minute ago CindyWheeler RT @nbcwashington: Just In: The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has resigned, the school's board president announced afte… 2 minutes ago MaThenjRM RT @Forbes: The longtime superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute, retired 4-star general J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned today am… 6 minutes ago Worldtraveler RT @barbarastarrcnn: Retired Gen Peay, superintendent of Virginia Military Institute resigns amid reports of systemic racism and subsequent… 6 minutes ago James Cordeiro Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Resigns Amid Probe Into Racism Claims https://t.co/75vnSoVhOv 15 minutes ago Will You Shut Up Man! Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Resigns Amid Probe Into Racism Claims https://t.co/rNCl0oNUXl 20 minutes ago Douglass Sloan VMI Superintendent Resigns Amid Investigation Into Structural Racism Washington Post story described Black cadets a… https://t.co/duUZW5fkR9 20 minutes ago THE USA EXPRESS Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Resigns Amid Probe Into Racism Claims - https://t.co/htmiYHgazi Military… https://t.co/SQWX0eL4hX 32 minutes ago