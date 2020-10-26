Website lets voters create virtual record of ballot, track voting process
Monday, 26 October 2020 () A nonpartisan group has created the website "Don't F*** With My Vote" to help protect voters and their ballots. Former Congressman Brian Baird, one of the co-founders of the site, joins CBSN to explain how it works and why it's important.
