Website lets voters create virtual record of ballot, track voting process

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
A nonpartisan group has created the website "Don't F*** With My Vote" to help protect voters and their ballots. Former Congressman Brian Baird, one of the co-founders of the site, joins CBSN to explain how it works and why it's important.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Allegheny County Voters Get Out The Vote Early

Allegheny County Voters Get Out The Vote Early 01:27

 This was the final weekend for voters in Allegheny County to take advantage of early voting or apply for a mail-in ballot. For many, they say this is how voting should take place moving forward. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the story.

