Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
President Trump blanketed Pennsylvania with three separate stops in hopes of turning out longtime Republicans and overcoming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's gains in Philly and Pittsburgh. Paula Reid reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally

Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally 01:16

 Donald Trump did a three-state campaign blitz on Saturday, while presidentialrival Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania, with rock star Jon BonJovi lending his support.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate [Video]

Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate

US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he arrives inAllentown, Pennsylvania, ahead of his campaign rally.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:08Published
Winning Pennsylvania won't be easy for Biden [Video]

Winning Pennsylvania won't be easy for Biden

Polls say Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania but the state was misunderstood by pollsters before the last presidential election.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

CNN Polls: Biden leads in Pennsylvania and tight race remains in Florida

 Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a lead in Pennsylvania and neither he nor President Donald Trump leads in the critical state of...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Biden's $2 Trillion Energy Plan Could Crush Natural Gas

 While Joe Biden has been busy speaking out of both sides of his mouth about what his position on fracking would be, if elected, another revelation has come to...
OilPrice.com

Trump, Biden Make Pitches to Voters in Pivotal Pennsylvania

 With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania while Democratic rival made a low-key...
Newsmax


Tweets about this