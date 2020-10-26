Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state
Monday, 26 October 2020 () President Trump blanketed Pennsylvania with three separate stops in hopes of turning out longtime Republicans and overcoming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's gains in Philly and Pittsburgh. Paula Reid reports.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe..