Supreme Court Won’t Extend Wisconsin’s Deadline for Mailed Ballots

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
In April, the court had assumed an extension was permissible, though it insisted that ballots be mailed and postmarked before Election Day.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: GOP Looks To Block PA Voter Decision

GOP Looks To Block PA Voter Decision 00:30

 The Pennsylvania Republican Party is asking the Supreme Court to block the decision to allow mail-in ballots to be counted if they are recieved up to three days after Election Day.

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath to join Supreme Court

 Amy Coney Barrett is pledging to carry out her duties as a Supreme Court justice "without any fear or favor" toward government or her own beliefs. Barrett spoke..
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

SCOTUS rules Wisconsin ballots must be received by Election Day

 Wisconsin is one of about 30 states that require absentee ballots be received by Election Day to be counted.
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majority

 Barrett was set to begin work, participate in her first private conference with colleagues, and take her place on the bench, all before Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Supreme Court rules Wisconsin mail-in ballots must be received by Nov. 3

 The Supreme Court upheld Wisconsin's voting laws, rejecting an effort to require the counting of absentee ballots arriving after Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final Days

 Appearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com

Rallies Are the Core of Trump’s Campaign, and a Font of Lies and Misinformation

 A recent rally in Wisconsin was typical. In 90 minutes, President Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements.
NYTimes.com

Election day Election day

Snapchat’s dancing hot dog returns for Election Day

 My cat, Moo, loves to make plans to vote.

There’s just over a week left until Election Day and Snapchat is reviving one of its most beloved..
The Verge

Why not make Election Day a national holiday?

 Voting advocates support it, but election experts say getting the day off isn't the right approach to bolster turnout.
CBS News

Pa. Republican Party Asking Supreme Court To Block Ballot Extension [Video]

Pa. Republican Party Asking Supreme Court To Block Ballot Extension

The Republican party wants the U.S. Supreme Court to quickly take up its case to block counties in Pennsylvania from counting mail-in ballots received up to three days after the upcoming Election Day..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published
Pa. Supreme Court Rules Absentee, Mail-in Ballots Can't Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature [Video]

Pa. Supreme Court Rules Absentee, Mail-in Ballots Can't Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature

It's a win for Democrats.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published
New Lawsuit Challenges Pennsylvania's Court-Ordered Deadline To Count Mail-in Ballots Received Up To 3 Days After Election [Video]

New Lawsuit Challenges Pennsylvania's Court-Ordered Deadline To Count Mail-in Ballots Received Up To 3 Days After Election

A new lawsuit filed Thursday is challenging Pennsylvania's court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election in the presidential battleground..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

What Happens If US Presidential Election Yields No Clear Winner?

What Happens If US Presidential Election Yields No Clear Winner? By Rob Garver With the 2020 U.S. presidential election just two weeks off, political scientists and election law experts are gaming out a variety of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBS News

US bishops launch novena for Election Day

 CNA Staff, Oct 21, 2020 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- The bishops of the United States are encouraging Catholics to pray a novena to help form their consciences ahead of...
CNA Also reported by •NewsyThe Verge

Today is the last day for online voter registration in Washington

 With just over a week to go until Election Day, Washington voters will have until Monday, Oct. 26 to register online. People will still be able to register in...
SeattlePI.com


