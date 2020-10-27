Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath to join Supreme Court

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett is pledging to carry out her duties as a Supreme Court justice "without any fear or favor" toward government or her own beliefs. Barrett spoke after taking the first of two oaths that will allow her to join the high court. (Oct. 26)
 
