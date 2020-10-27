Global  
 

Chief Justice Roberts to Administer Judicial Oath Tuesday

Newsmax Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath in a private ceremony Tuesday, according to a press release from the court.
