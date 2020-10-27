|
Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Republican Senators celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett by a deeply divided Senate late Monday. The vote installs President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election. (Oct. 27)
