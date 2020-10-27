Global  
 

Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Republican Senators celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett by a deeply divided Senate late Monday. The vote installs President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election. (Oct. 27)
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday

Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday 01:25

 With just eight days until election day and despite attempts at parliamentary roadblocks by Democrats, Senate Republicans are expected to easily confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court majority formany years to come. Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published
Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in [Video]

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

 The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney..
WorldNews

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump claims his son Barron's virus infection was 'gone' after '15 minutes'

 Despite US president Donald Trump claiming his son Barron's coronavirus infection was "gone" after "15 minutes", a new study says the virus has likely become the..
New Zealand Herald

COVID-19 death toll on a rise across US again following health experts' warning

 Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state,..
WorldNews

Watch again: Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court [Video]

Watch again: Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

Senate Republicans voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, giving conservative-nominated justices a 6-3 majority on the nation’s high court.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 19:38Published
Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Senate leaders' last arguments before Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation [Video]

Senate leaders' last arguments before Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation

Sens. Graham, Schumer and McConnell offer their closing thoughts regarding the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett's to the Supreme Court.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:51Published

